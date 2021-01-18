UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Ukraine's Cabinet Sets Gas Price for Population at $0.25 for 1 Cubic Meter

The Ukrainian cabinet introduced on Monday state regulation of gas prices until the end of the coronavirus quarantine or until the end of the cold season, setting the price at 6.99 hryvnias ($0.25) for 1 cubic meter of gas, which allows to reduce the cost for the population to 30 percent

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Ukrainian cabinet introduced on Monday state regulation of gas prices until the end of the coronavirus quarantine or until the end of the cold season, setting the price at 6.99 hryvnias ($0.

25) for 1 cubic meter of gas, which allows to reduce the cost for the population to 30 percent.

The extraordinary cabinet session was broadcast on the Ukrainian government's YouTube channel.

Since August 2020, Ukrainians can choose a gas supplier. Suppliers used to sell gas at prices ranging between 6.99 and 10 hryvinias for 1 cubic meter. On January 1, gas went up in price in Ukraine, which triggered protests.

