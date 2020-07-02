The governor of Ukraine's central bank, Yakiv Smolii, tendered his resignation to the president on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure, the bank's press office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The governor of Ukraine's central bank, Yakiv Smolii, tendered his resignation to the president on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure, the bank's press office said.

"The National Bank of Ukraine has been under systematic political pressure for a long time .

.. My resignation is a warning against further attempts to undermine institutional fundamentals of the central bank in Ukraine," he said.

The central banker added that interference with his work made it impossible for him to carry out his duties as governor and cooperate with other government institutions.