UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Central Bank Chief Quits Over 'Political Pressure'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:11 PM

Ukraine's Central Bank Chief Quits Over 'Political Pressure'

The governor of Ukraine's central bank, Yakiv Smolii, tendered his resignation to the president on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure, the bank's press office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The governor of Ukraine's central bank, Yakiv Smolii, tendered his resignation to the president on Wednesday, citing systematic political pressure, the bank's press office said.

"The National Bank of Ukraine has been under systematic political pressure for a long time .

.. My resignation is a warning against further attempts to undermine institutional fundamentals of the central bank in Ukraine," he said.

The central banker added that interference with his work made it impossible for him to carry out his duties as governor and cooperate with other government institutions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Bank Government National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5c ..

52 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 ..

55 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

58 minutes ago

Security Council adopts resolution calling for glo ..

1 hour ago

Currency rates of National Bank of Pakistan 02 Jul ..

4 minutes ago

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 2 in Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.