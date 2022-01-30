UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Economy Suffering Due To Panic Around Potential Conflict - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba complained on Sunday that the country's economy has already suffered a blow due to the panic around potential escalation of tensions with Russia.

"We already suffer economically and become weaker because of the panic spread in the society," Kuleba said in an interview with Vice.

The Ukrainian top diplomat stressed that people and markets should be aware that Kiev and its international partners are actively working on preventing the worst-case scenario from happening, urging them to refrain from actions that could hurt the country's economy.

However, according to Kuleba, some Western allies do not do as much as they could to help Ukraine due to the "lack of political will," though the minister did not name specific countries.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

