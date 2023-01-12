UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Exports To EU Countries Up 4.2% To $28Bln In 2022 - Economy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 12:03 AM

Ukraine's Exports to EU Countries Up 4.2% to $28Bln in 2022 - Economy Ministry

Ukraine's exports to European Union countries increased by 4.2% in 2022 year-on-year and reached about $28 billion largely due to the removal of the bloc's duties and tariffs on Ukrainian goods, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ukraine's exports to European Union countries increased by 4.2% in 2022 year-on-year and reached about $28 billion largely due to the removal of the bloc's duties and tariffs on Ukrainian goods, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Export of goods to the EU countries increased by 4.2% in 2022, compared to 2021, and reached about $28 billion," the statement read.

Kiev also plans to increase the export of goods and services by 7.2% in 2023, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry added.

"We are determined to actively promote Ukrainian exports in foreign markets, work on further reduction of barriers for export of Ukrainian goods and services by supporting export through the development of lending, insurance and reinsurance instruments," Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

On June 4, 2022, the EU abolished tariffs and duties on Ukrainian goods for one year, which greatly facilitated its access to the European market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine European Union June Market Billion

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

11 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

11 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

11 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.