MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ukraine's exports to European Union countries increased by 4.2% in 2022 year-on-year and reached about $28 billion largely due to the removal of the bloc's duties and tariffs on Ukrainian goods, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Export of goods to the EU countries increased by 4.2% in 2022, compared to 2021, and reached about $28 billion," the statement read.

Kiev also plans to increase the export of goods and services by 7.2% in 2023, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry added.

"We are determined to actively promote Ukrainian exports in foreign markets, work on further reduction of barriers for export of Ukrainian goods and services by supporting export through the development of lending, insurance and reinsurance instruments," Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

On June 4, 2022, the EU abolished tariffs and duties on Ukrainian goods for one year, which greatly facilitated its access to the European market.