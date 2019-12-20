BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Newly-established company Operator of Gas Transportation System of Ukraine will hold technical-level talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom on Saturday, the Ukrainian firm's chief, Serhiy Makogon, said, following news that the two countries reached a gas transit agreement.

"We will have a bilateral meeting with Gazprom on Saturday," Makogon said, adding that it would be a meeting at a technical level.

Earlier on Thursday, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic announced that Russia, Ukraine and the EU had reached a principled agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine. He added that the deal needed to be finalized and approved in Moscow and Kiev.