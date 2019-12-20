UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Gas Operator Says To Hold Technical-Level Talks With Gazprom On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Newly-established company Operator of Gas Transportation System of Ukraine will hold technical-level talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom on Saturday, the Ukrainian firm's chief, Serhiy Makogon, said, following news that the two countries reached a gas transit agreement.

"We will have a bilateral meeting with Gazprom on Saturday," Makogon said, adding that it would be a meeting at a technical level.

Earlier on Thursday, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic announced that Russia, Ukraine and the EU had reached a principled agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine. He added that the deal needed to be finalized and approved in Moscow and Kiev.

