MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced on Tuesday the termination of the Russian gas transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station which is located in the Luhansk region from May 11.

"Gas TSO of Ukraine (GTSOU) reports the occurrence of force majeure, which makes it impossible to further transport gas through the GMS 'Sokhranivka' and the border compressor station (CS) 'Novopskov,' which are located in the occupied territories. CS 'Novopskov' is the first compressor station of the Ukrainian GTS in the Luhansk region, through which almost a third of gas from Russia to Europe (up to 32.6 million cubic meters per day) is transited," a statement read.

The gas transit will be halted starting from May 11, the statement noted, adding that it is possible to temporarily transfer unavailable capacity to the "Sudzha" physical interconnection point located in the territory controlled by Ukraine.