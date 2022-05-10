UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Gas Operator Says Transit To Europe Via Sokhranivka Halted From May 11

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Ukraine's Gas Operator Says Transit to Europe via Sokhranivka Halted From May 11

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced on Tuesday the termination of the Russian gas transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station which is located in the Luhansk region from May 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced on Tuesday the termination of the Russian gas transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station which is located in the Luhansk region from May 11.

"Gas TSO of Ukraine (GTSOU) reports the occurrence of force majeure, which makes it impossible to further transport gas through the GMS 'Sokhranivka' and the border compressor station (CS) 'Novopskov,' which are located in the occupied territories. CS 'Novopskov' is the first compressor station of the Ukrainian GTS in the Luhansk region, through which almost a third of gas from Russia to Europe (up to 32.6 million cubic meters per day) is transited," a statement read.

The gas transit will be halted starting from May 11, the statement noted, adding that it is possible to temporarily transfer unavailable capacity to the "Sudzha" physical interconnection point located in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Luhansk May Border Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Over 9000 tons of garbage picked up daily: SSWMB c ..

Over 9000 tons of garbage picked up daily: SSWMB chief

53 seconds ago
 52 professional beggars arrested

52 professional beggars arrested

55 seconds ago
 Muslim Town area searched during operation

Muslim Town area searched during operation

56 seconds ago
 Govt making all-out efforts in provision of relief ..

Govt making all-out efforts in provision of relief to masses: Sajid Turi

59 seconds ago
 Prices of essential items reviewed

Prices of essential items reviewed

6 minutes ago
 SHO suspended for registering false FIR

SHO suspended for registering false FIR

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.