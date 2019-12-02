UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Gas System May Cripple In Winter If Transit Deal With Moscow Not Reached- Orzhel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:56 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Ukraine's Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said on Monday that the country's gas infrastructure could experience problems during the winter months of February and March due to freezing temperatures, if Kiev and Moscow did not sign the gas transit deal, securing consistent gas flow from Russia to Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are currently negotiating the annual gas transit terms from 2020, as the current contract expires at the end of this year.

"The only technical risk that may happen [if the contract is not signed] is that since February and March are such cold months, the pressure in the system of underground [gas] storage tanks may decease. During days of high demand, the gas system may experience problems, trying to deliver gas throughout the whole network," the minister said.

Orzhel added that he hoped both sides would reach a deal and renew the contract.

