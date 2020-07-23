UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Gas Transit May Drop By 15Bln Cubic Meters Per Year Due To TurkStream - Operator

Thu 23rd July, 2020

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Ukraine's gas transportation system may loose 15 billion cubic meters of gas annually if the TurkStream's second line is launched in 2021, Serhiy Makogon, the head of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, said on Thursday.

"If the second branch of the TurkStream gas pipeline is built and launched next year, Ukraine's gas transit may lose an additional 15 billion cubic meters of gas, because Hungary will also be able to switch to receiving gas through the TurkStream," Makogon said while presenting the gas operator's activity.

According to the official, the decline in the gas transit through Ukraine in the first half of 2020 is directly related to the launch of TurkStream.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine previously said that transit from January-June 2020 amounted to 24.9 billion cubic meters, which is 45 percent less than in the same period last year.

The TurkStream project consists of two legs, each capable of transporting 15.75 billion cubic meters (556 billion cubic feet) a year, with its first leg delivering gas to Turkish consumers and the second to Southern and Southeast Europe. The first leg was launched on January 1.

