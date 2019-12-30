The head of Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator announced on Monday completing four-day negotiations with Russian gas giant Gazprom in Vienna

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The head of Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator announced on Monday completing four-day negotiations with Russian gas giant Gazprom in Vienna.

"Today, at 5.28 a.m. we completed the almost round-the-clock four-day negotiations marathon with Gazprom in Vienna.

I am already heading to Brussels for solving another important task, signing timely the interconnection agreement with Slovak operator Eustream on the basis of European rules," Sergiy Makogon wrote on Facebook.