UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's GDP Fell 5.5% Year-on-Year In First 9 Months Of 2020 - Economy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:59 PM

Ukraine's GDP Fell 5.5% Year-on-Year in First 9 Months of 2020 - Economy Ministry

Ukraine's Economy Ministry has estimated the decline in the country's GDP in the first nine months of 2020 at 5.5 percent year-on-year, according to a review of economic activity published on the ministry's website on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Ukraine's Economy Ministry has estimated the decline in the country's GDP in the first nine months of 2020 at 5.5 percent year-on-year, according to a review of economic activity published on the ministry's website on Thursday.

According to previous estimates, the GDP was expected to fall by 6.5 percent by the end of the first nine months of 2020.

"In the first nine months of 2020, the decline in the composite production index slowed down and amounted to 6.2 percent (6.5 percent over eight months of 2020), thus the Ministry of Economy estimates the decrease in GDP at 5.

5 percent (at 3.6 percent in the third quarter of 2020 year-on-year, which is higher than a previously expected fall of 6.5 percent)," the review said.

In April, the Ukrainian parliament made changes to the state budget, according to which, by the end of 2020, the country's GDP will decrease by 3.9 percent instead of the projected 3.7 percent growth, inflation will be at 8.7 percent instead of the expected 5.5 percent, the hryvnia will be trading at 29,5 to $1 instead of the previously predicted 27. The state budget deficit was estimated at 298 billion hryvnias ($10.5 billion), or 7.5 percent of GDP.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Budget April 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

Manchester United Approach Ex-Tottenham Boss Poche ..

2 minutes ago

Bird Flu Outbreak in Germany Spreads to Farm - Loc ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participates in G20 ministers of culture meeti ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of Munir A. S ..

2 minutes ago

WHO warns of 'explosion' of virus cases in Europe: ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PDMA DG, DC on pleas for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.