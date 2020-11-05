Ukraine's Economy Ministry has estimated the decline in the country's GDP in the first nine months of 2020 at 5.5 percent year-on-year, according to a review of economic activity published on the ministry's website on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Ukraine's Economy Ministry has estimated the decline in the country's GDP in the first nine months of 2020 at 5.5 percent year-on-year, according to a review of economic activity published on the ministry's website on Thursday.

According to previous estimates, the GDP was expected to fall by 6.5 percent by the end of the first nine months of 2020.

"In the first nine months of 2020, the decline in the composite production index slowed down and amounted to 6.2 percent (6.5 percent over eight months of 2020), thus the Ministry of Economy estimates the decrease in GDP at 5.

5 percent (at 3.6 percent in the third quarter of 2020 year-on-year, which is higher than a previously expected fall of 6.5 percent)," the review said.

In April, the Ukrainian parliament made changes to the state budget, according to which, by the end of 2020, the country's GDP will decrease by 3.9 percent instead of the projected 3.7 percent growth, inflation will be at 8.7 percent instead of the expected 5.5 percent, the hryvnia will be trading at 29,5 to $1 instead of the previously predicted 27. The state budget deficit was estimated at 298 billion hryvnias ($10.5 billion), or 7.5 percent of GDP.