KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Ukrainian GDP will see a 4.8 percent decrease in the end of the year instead of the projected 3.7 percent growth, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

"The optimistic forecast, when we did not take the coronavirus epidemic into consideration, envisioned a 3.7 [percent growth]. Now [we project] a 4.8 [percent] decrease," Shmyhal said, as broadcast by ICTV.