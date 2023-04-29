A mass failure in the work of PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest bank, occurred on Saturday, with clients unable to withdraw cash and pay by card, Ukrainian media outlets reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) A mass failure in the work of PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest bank, occurred on Saturday, with clients unable to withdraw cash and pay by card, Ukrainian media outlets reported.

The cause of the issue might probably be linked to the disruptions in the work of payment systems as clients of other banks experience similar problems, Kyiv News reported, citing PrivatBank's spokesperson.

The bank is working to solve the problem, according to the spokesperson.

The Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne said that there were also issues with the transfer of money in the bank.

The PrivatBank, founded in 1992, was nationalized by the Ukrainian government in December 2016.