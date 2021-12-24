UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Military Budget Increased By 20% - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Ukraine's Military Budget Increased by 20% - Russian Foreign Ministry

The military budget of Ukraine increased by 20%, and authorities plan to obtain attack weapons, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The military budget of Ukraine increased by 20%, and authorities plan to obtain attack weapons, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"On December 17 ...

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal announced an increase in the country's military budget next year to almost $12 billion ... the military budget of Ukraine has increased by 20%," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Kiev calls on the West to supply offensive weapons to Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Budget Kiev December Billion

Recent Stories

Investigation into Sialkot tragedy in final phase: ..

Investigation into Sialkot tragedy in final phase: National Assembly informed

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn kill ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn killing of Sri Lankan citizen in S ..

4 minutes ago
 China to Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Du ..

China to Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Due to Unrest - Reports

4 minutes ago
 President lauds minorities' role for country's dev ..

President lauds minorities' role for country's development; reiterates their equ ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan has to set target to become a share holde ..

Pakistan has to set target to become a share holder in Global Halal food market: ..

4 minutes ago
 realme Rings in the New Year with Pizzazz, Music a ..

Realme Rings in the New Year with Pizzazz, Music and a Lot of Fun with Hasan Rah ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.