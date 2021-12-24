(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The military budget of Ukraine increased by 20%, and authorities plan to obtain attack weapons, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal announced an increase in the country's military budget next year to almost $12 billion ... the military budget of Ukraine has increased by 20%," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Kiev calls on the West to supply offensive weapons to Ukraine.