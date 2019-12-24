(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz has doubts that Russia will not fulfill its commitments under the recent gas transit protocol, Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday, adding that a number of agreements on mitigating risks related to the gas transit are being currently developed.

On Friday, Moscow and Kiev signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling existing disputes during negotiations in Minsk.

"If we abandon new claims - and we have to do it if [gas] transit continues - and then the transit is stopped, it turns out that we abandoned claims without any sense. This is a huge risk," - Vitrenko said, as broadcast by a local tv channel.

According to the top official, the company is currently developing a number of agreements that will mitigate or completely prevent such risks.

"I hope that a constructive work, a scrupulous work by all parties will prevent this," he added.

In addition, Vitrenko said that Naftogaz count on its European partners' support and pressure on Moscow to fully implement the protocol and sign respective agreements within this week.

He also added that Russia's gas giant Gazprom and Naftogaz were to drop their claims on December 29.

On Saturday, Gazprom's representative said that the company would pay Naftogaz $2.9 billion as ruled by the Stockholm arbitration court. In return, Kiev said that it would drop $7.4 billion anti-monopoly claims against Gazprom.

The protocol also envisages delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. In addition, the document stipulates that Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz might consider direct gas supplies to Ukraine at a discounted European hub's price depending on volumes.