KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Ukraine's Naftogaz plans to launch gas production at several new fields across the country, including the shelf of the Black Sea, in the summer of next year, CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Thursday.

The gas company estimates that existing deposits are 80% exhausted.

"We have promising fields, new areas where we plan to start producing gas, which will allow us to collectively increase production. This includes the shelf of the Black Sea; we have completed seismic studies on the so-called near-shelf of the Black Sea.

These are promising sites within the framework of agreements on the distribution of products in different parts of Ukraine, starting from the Carpathians, ending with Donetsk, Kharkiv regions. There are promising gas and oil resources there that we plan to extract," Vitrenko told a press conference.

He also said that next year his company intends to involve international partners in the process of developing Ukrainian deposits.