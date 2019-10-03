Ukraine's Naftogaz is calling on Russia's Gazprom to lift the ban on receiving gas from Turkmenistan and Russia's independent producers at the Ukrainian-Russian border, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz is calling on Russia's Gazprom to lift the ban on receiving gas from Turkmenistan and Russia's independent producers at the Ukrainian-Russian border, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Thursday.

"Naftogaz is reasonably requesting that Gazprom unfreeze the opportunity to receive at the Ukraine-Russia border gas from Turkmenistan, gas from Russia's independent producers and also gas for Gazprom's European contractors," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.