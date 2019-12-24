UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Naftogaz Expects To Sign Gas Deal With Russia's Gazprom By Friday - Top Manager

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz Expects to Sign Gas Deal With Russia's Gazprom by Friday - Top Manager

Ukraine's Naftogaz expects to sign gas transit agreements with Gazprom on Friday, but is ready to work on the weekend if that does not happen, Yuriy Vitrenko, the executive officer of Naftogaz Group, said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz expects to sign gas transit agreements with Gazprom on Friday, but is ready to work on the weekend if that does not happen, Yuriy Vitrenko, the executive officer of Naftogaz Group, said Tuesday.

"On December 26, the teams of Naftogaz and Gazprom will meet to finalize the texts of the agreements. Each side has their own document drafts, but only one version must be signed. So, we will work on a common variant on December 26," Vitrenko said on Facebook.

"We hope that we will be able to agree on the texts of the deals and complete this on Friday, December 27. But if needed, the work will continue over the weekend," the company's top manager said.

