KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz offers to determine the date of the next Russian-Ukrainian-EU ministerial talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine and to hold technical-level consultations prior to this trilateral meeting, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Wednesday.

The existing contracts for Russian gas transit via Ukraine will expire by the end of 2019. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the fate of the contract. The vice-president of the European Commission for the Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, has reportedly suggested holding the next round of the trilateral talks in Brussels on September 16.

"There are no reasons not to determine the date of the next trilateral meeting already now ... But the main thing is that we should hold prior to this meeting technical-level consultations with Gazprom and experts of the European Commission in order to prepare a draft interconnection agreement and discuss options for booking capacities between Gazprom and the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system or a contract for Gazprom-Naftogaz gas swap," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.