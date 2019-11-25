Ukraine's Naftogaz believes it will be able to complete the certification of the new gas transportation system operator by the end of the year, thus enabling Russia's Gazprom to sign a new long-term transit contract, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz believes it will be able to complete the certification of the new gas transportation system operator by the end of the year, thus enabling Russia's Gazprom to sign a new long-term transit contract, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday.

Naftogaz has sent a response to Gazprom's official proposal to extend the existing contract, expiring in the end of the year, or sign a new one.

"Naftogaz has expressed confidence that since the incorporation of the European rules in Ukraine is proceeding under the coordinated schedule, thanks to the efficient cooperation of the Ukrainian parliament, the government, Naftogaz and Ukraine's gas transportation system operator, Gazprom now has every possibility to sign a new long-term contract for gas transit to Ukraine in compliance with these rules," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev announced on November 22 that the certification of the independent operator would be completed in the second half of December. He also said that Ukraine will soon submit to the Energy Community all the necessary documents.