KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz is preparing for full termination of Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after 2019, not only in the first quarter of 2020, Naftogaz Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko said on Thursday.

Andriy Favorov, the head of the integrated gas business at Naftogaz, told Sputnik late on Wednesday that Ukraine was expecting to experience disruptions in Russian gas transit through Ukraine in the first quarter of 2020.

"I will also note that, unfortunately, we are forced to expect full termination of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory after 2019, not only in the first quarter of 2020," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

He voiced the belief that Russian gas giant Gazprom's stand on terminating gas transit through Ukraine was motivated politically and not economically.

The existing contracts for Russian gas transit via Ukraine will expire by the end of 2019. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the fate of the contracts, nor have they agreed to hold the next round of Russian-EU-Ukrainian talks on further gas transits.