Ukraine's Naftogaz Ready To Receive $3Bln Owed By Russia's Gazprom In Form Of Gas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:06 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz Ready to Receive $3Bln Owed by Russia's Gazprom in Form of Gas

Ukraine's Naftogaz is ready to consider the possibility for Russia's Gazprom to repay $3 billion, which it owes according to the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitration, by delivering gas worth this amount of money, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz is ready to consider the possibility for Russia's Gazprom to repay $3 billion, which it owes according to the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitration, by delivering gas worth this amount of money, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Monday.

"Gazprom has to pay around $3 billion to Naftogaz. We will be satisfied with money, but if Gazprom wants to repay this debt in the form of gas deliveries, we are ready to study such an offer," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook, noting that the company had outlined this position in its response to Gazprom's proposal on the gas transit contract.

Vitrenko also voiced the belief that settling the disputes between the companies, withdrawing claims over Gazprom's alleged violations of competition rules of the European Union from the bloc's antimonopoly body, and abolishing the Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee's decision to slap the Russian company with a fine, should all not be conditions for continuing transit.

