KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz said Monday it had revised up to $8 billion the damages it claims in court over assets lost after Crimea's reunification with Russia.

Head of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolyev said in March that the company won its claim against Russia in the Tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague. In June, the Ukrainian company filed a $5.2 billion damages estimate.

"Naftogaz has produced additional justification to its claim for compensation over illegal expropriation of Naftogaz Crimean assets in 2014 � the damages with interest are estimated at about $8 billion," the company's press service said on Twitter.

Moscow rejects the decisions on lawsuits brought forward by Ukrainian companies' that attempt to dispute Crimea's reunification with Russia. The Russian Ministry of Justice has stated that the courts where such cases are lodged do not have the necessary jurisdiction.