Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Got No Offer From Gazprom To Strike Short-Term Gas Transit Deal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:13 PM

Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz said on Friday that it had not received any offer from Russian gas giant Gazprom to strike a short-term deal on Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after the current agreement expires in the end of 2019

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Ukrainian gas company Naftogaz said on Friday that it had not received any offer from Russian gas giant Gazprom to strike a short-term deal on Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine after the current agreement expires in the end of 2019.

Reuters news agency reported about the offer earlier in the day, citing unnamed sources.

It claimed that Russia needed a new deal in order to have enough time to complete the construction of pipelines bypassing Ukraine.

"We don't have any official information from the Russian side considering the idea of a short-term contract. We understand that today's bogus story may be some offensive reconnaissance," Naftogaz wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the company suggested that Gazprom could have sent the offer.

"Maybe we just have not received it yet? We are waiting for messenger pigeons from Moscow. We're sure Brussels is waiting for them as well," Naftogaz said.

More Stories From Business

