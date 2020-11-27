UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Russia's 'Aggression' May Threaten Black Sea Shelf Development

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Russia's 'Aggression' May Threaten Black Sea Shelf Development

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia's Black Sea Fleet may threaten Ukraine's plans to develop its part of the shelf, as risks of "aggression" will deter foreign investors from joining the project, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine Andriy Kobolyev said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, the Ukrainian government granted Naftogaz of Ukraine a license to explore oil and gas in the shelf for a period of 30 years without competition. The energy company has announced plans to start geological research in the region as soon as possible.

"The first step we are planning is research. Everything will depend including on such a factor as the Russian Navy, which is now present in the Black Sea and has actively prevented us from taking any action up to now. We need to take this aspect of risk into account and choose a way to minimize it," Kobolyev told an online briefing on Ukraine's gas independence.

According to the CEO, opportunities of engaging international investors in developing Ukraine's part of the shelf will depend on the elimination of a possible risk of "aggression" from Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier offered US companies to join projects to extract natural gas and oil in his country and develop the Black Sea shelf.

The Ukrainian parliament designated Russia as an "aggressor state" in January 2015 over alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and involvement in the Donbas conflict. To this day, Kiev also insists that Crimea is an occupied territory.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that it is not a party to the Ukraine conflict and wants the country to overcome its political and economic crises. Moscow has also stressed that the referendum on Crimea rejoining Russia was held democratically and in line with international law.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Company Oil Kiev Independence January May Gas 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

1 hour ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

2 hours ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

2 hours ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.