KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Ukrainian state-run energy giant Naftogaz does not see Russia's proposed gas price drop of up to 25 percent as a discount, but rather considers it the normal price for direct transit gas, Yuriy Vitrenko, the executive director of the company, said Friday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Brazil's capital that Moscow was ready to cut the price for direct gas supplies to Ukraine by 20 to 25 percent in order to make prices lower than "reverse flow" Russian gas coming to Ukraine from Europe.

"Russian gas is meant to be 20-25 percent cheaper than gas from Europe because Gazprom would not pay for its transit to Europe when delivering it directly [to Ukraine], meaning 20-25 percent is not a discount, it is the normal price," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook.

The company head added that even with the consideration of the price drop, it still would not compensate for the [nearly] $3 billion that Gazprom owed Naftogaz as was ruled by the Stockholm Arbitration court in 2018.