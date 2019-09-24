UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Naftogaz Starts Importing Oil Products From Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:26 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz has started importing oil products from Belarus and plans to purchase 30,000 tonnes of diesel fuel from the Mozyr oil refinery in September, the company said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz has started importing oil products from Belarus and plans to purchase 30,000 tonnes of diesel fuel from the Mozyr oil refinery in September, the company said on Tuesday.

"For the first time ever we have imported from Belarus a batch of oil products for selling them in the Ukrainian market. We will deliver 30,000 tonnes of diesel fuel produced at the Mozyr oil refinery to the Ukrainian market in September," Naftogaz said in a statement on Twitter.

The company plans to develop trading actively as diversification matters much for the Ukrainian market, Naftogaz noted.

Ukraine's major oil products importer Wexler Group suspended the import of Russian diesel fuel starting August 1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's permanent representative in the national cabinet, Andriy Gerus, has announced that the Mozyr refinery is expected to increase its diesel fuel deliveries to Ukraine by 25 percent in August-September. He has also stressed the need for Ukraine to reduce its dependence on Russian products.

