UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Naftogaz To Seek Compensation In Int'l Court If Russia Gas Transit Stops In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 04:53 PM

Ukraine's Naftogaz to Seek Compensation in Int'l Court If Russia Gas Transit Stops in 2020

Ukraine's Naftogaz will seek compensation in international court if Russia's Gazprom terminates Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory starting 2020, Naftogaz Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz will seek compensation in international court if Russia's Gazprom terminates Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory starting 2020, Naftogaz Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko said on Friday.

Responding to recent criticism by the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform � For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, Vitrenko stressed that Kiev was interested in remaining a transit country, but only under clear conditions, with European legislation being respected.

"We will stick to our constructive position, which we have coordinated with Europe, at talks on transit prolongation.

We want the transit to remain in place," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook, stressing that if transit was terminated due to the political position of the Russian leadership, Naftogaz would "seek compensation in international court."

"We have enough legal grounds to do it," Vitrenko added.

The existing contracts for Russian gas transit via Ukraine will expire by the end of 2019. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the fate of the contracts, nor have they agreed to hold the next round of Russian-EU-Ukrainian talks on further gas transits.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Facebook Kiev Gas 2019 2020 Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Torkham border to be functional round the clock fr ..

5 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore 05 July 2019

5 minutes ago

National Savings collects Rs 410 bn by end of FY20 ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) observe 'black day'

5 minutes ago

Death toll of air raid on Libya migrant camp rises ..

5 minutes ago

BMW boss Krueger to step down in 2020

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.