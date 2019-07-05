Ukraine's Naftogaz will seek compensation in international court if Russia's Gazprom terminates Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory starting 2020, Naftogaz Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko said on Friday

Responding to recent criticism by the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform � For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, Vitrenko stressed that Kiev was interested in remaining a transit country, but only under clear conditions, with European legislation being respected.

"We will stick to our constructive position, which we have coordinated with Europe, at talks on transit prolongation.

We want the transit to remain in place," Vitrenko wrote on Facebook, stressing that if transit was terminated due to the political position of the Russian leadership, Naftogaz would "seek compensation in international court."

"We have enough legal grounds to do it," Vitrenko added.

The existing contracts for Russian gas transit via Ukraine will expire by the end of 2019. The parties have not yet reached consensus on the fate of the contracts, nor have they agreed to hold the next round of Russian-EU-Ukrainian talks on further gas transits.