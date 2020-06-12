(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The National Bank of Ukraine announced on Thursday it would reduce the key policy rate to 6 percent from 8 percent.

"The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has decided to cut the key policy rate from 8% to 6% effective 12 June 2020.

This is the lowest level of the key policy rate since Ukraine gained its independence," the bank said.

Last month, the National Bank of Ukraine cut the key policy rate to 8 percent from 10 percent.