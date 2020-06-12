UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's National Bank Cuts Key Policy Rate By 2 Percentage Points To 6 Percent

Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:53 AM

Ukraine's National Bank Cuts Key Policy Rate by 2 Percentage Points to 6 Percent

The National Bank of Ukraine announced on Thursday it would reduce the key policy rate to 6 percent from 8 percent

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The National Bank of Ukraine announced on Thursday it would reduce the key policy rate to 6 percent from 8 percent.

"The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine has decided to cut the key policy rate from 8% to 6% effective 12 June 2020.

This is the lowest level of the key policy rate since Ukraine gained its independence," the bank said.

Last month, the National Bank of Ukraine cut the key policy rate to 8 percent from 10 percent.

