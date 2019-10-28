(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Ukraine 's new gas transportation system operator (TSO) will be ready to sign a contract on the transit of Russian gas after December 17, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel told reporters Monday.

"We are making every effort to implement all the necessary European legislation.

We will be ready by the end of the year to sign two contracts - on the interconnection of TSO and on transportation," Orzhel said.

He also noted that the process of Naftogaz unbundling, required by the EU law, continues.

"Unbundling is really underway. In fact, we can't potentially sign these agreements yet ... According to our roadmap, these opportunities will appear sometime after December 17," the minister added.