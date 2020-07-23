KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Ukraine's Gas Transmission System Operator has downgraded its forecast for gas transit from Russia in 2020 to 52-55 billion cubic meters from the previous 55-57 billion, while 65 billion cubic meters were booked, the head of the company, Sergiy Makogon, said on Thursday.

"Gazprom uses around 77 percent [of the booked capacities], according to the results of the first six months of the year, while it pays the full sum. Based on the daily transit volume of 150-152 million cubic meters, we expect that this year transit will amount to 52-55 billion cubic meters, which is almost 10 billion cubic meters less than Gazprom booked," Makogon said.