MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Europe risks losing the route of gas supplies through Ukraine, as the Ukrainian gas pipeline can simply collapse if transit increases, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday.

"We have already increased supplies through the Ukrainian gas transmission system, this year's supplies increase above our contractual obligations on transit will total about 10%.

We cannot increase it further. Everyone keeps giving us hints to increase supplies through Ukraine. The local gas transmission system has not undergone repairs for years, and if the pressure is increased, it can just collapse, and Europe will completely lose this route," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.