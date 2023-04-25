UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Presidency Suggests Lowering Price Cap For Russian Oil To $45 Per Barrel

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 07:27 PM

The Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday released a plan suggesting lowering the price cap for Russian oil to $45 per barrel as part of efforts to amplify the effect of sanctions against Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday released a plan suggesting lowering the price cap for Russian oil to $45 per barrel as part of efforts to amplify the effect of sanctions against Moscow.

The 35-page paper was developed by an international expert group chaired by the presidential office's head, Andriy Yermak, and former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

"The (sanctions) coalition should reduce the oil price cap immediately by $15/bbl to a $45/bbl cap for crude, a level at which Russian exporters have regularly been prepared to sell in recent months. It should set the goal of ratcheting down the crude oil price cap to the marginal cost of Russian oil, which we believe would currently be a $30/bbl cap for crude, with corresponding cuts in the oil product caps," the document read.

The paper also urges the countries which have joined the Western sanctions against Moscow to take measures to enforce the price cap, including inspections of oil carrying vessels, and impose an import tax on Russian energy resources.

"We propose the imposition of an import tax on all Russian oil and gas supply to coalition countries as a structural measure to reinforce the price cap. As an additional benefit, this instrument could be used to finance Ukrainian reconstruction," the document said.

In December 2022, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil to countries supporting the price cap mechanism.

The European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia since the onset of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and other EU officials have admitted on multiple occasions over the past six months that the EU was running out of avenues to impose any more sanctions against Moscow. Russia is among the countries staunchly opposed to unilateral sanctions in international relations.

