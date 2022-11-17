MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Explosions have hit enterprises and gas production facilities of Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

"So far, rockets are flying over Kiev. Now our gas production is being bombed, our enterprises in the Dnipro (River) are being bombed, Yuzhmash (machine building plant)," Shmyhal said, as quoted by Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.