(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Ukraine's state debt in December 2020 increased by $6.01 billion, or 7.1 percent, to $90.26 billion, the country's Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"As of December 31, 2020, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 2,551.94 billion or $90.26 billion, including: state and state-guaranteed foreign debt - UAH 1,518.93 billion (59.

52% of the total amount of state and state-guaranteed debt) or $53.72 billion; state and state-guaranteed domestic debt - UAH 1,033.00 billion (40.48%) or $36.53 billion," the ministry said.

In December 2020, the amount of the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine "increased in hryvnia equivalent by UAH 153.64 billion, and in Dollar terms, the state and state-guaranteed debt increased by $6.01 billion."