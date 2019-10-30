UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's State Debt Increases By $1.02 Billion - Finance Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine grew by 1 percent last month, reaching almost $83 billion, the country's Finance Ministry has announced.

"In the course of September 2019, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt decreased by 69.44 billion hryvnias but in the US Dollar equivalent, the state and state-guaranteed debt increased by 1.

02 billion USD," the ministry said in a press release.

As of September 30, the total state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine stood at $82.95 billion.

Earlier this year, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said it hoped to repay an equivalent of $17 billion in both external and internal debt in 2019.

Hearings in the case of Ukraine's $3 billion debt to Russia will be held in the UK Supreme Court in December, a source representing one of the sides in court told Sputnik in September.

