Ukraine's State Firms Must Withdraw All Their Lawsuits Against Ukraine - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

Ukraine's state-run companies, including Naftogaz, must withdraw all their lawsuits against Ukraine by Wednesday, otherwise their management could be dismissed, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said Friday at a government meeting

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Ukraine's state-run companies, including Naftogaz, must withdraw all their lawsuits against Ukraine by Wednesday, otherwise their management could be dismissed, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said Friday at a government meeting.

"If they continue to live parasitically on government issues, I will not tolerate this.

Therefore, I think today we need to make a protocol decision of the government, send it to the supervisory boards and to the management of the companies. Tell them that by Wednesday they must withdraw all their lawsuits against the state. Because the state is their owner," Groysman said.

"If they don't do this, I propose to make a protocol decision, instruct the ministries responsible for coordination of Naftogaz, Turboatom, other enterprises, to bring proposals for Wednesday about the dismissal of such executives," he said.

