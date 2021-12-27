UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Tymoshenko Says Kiev Still Buying Gas From Russia, Not EU

Ukraine's Tymoshenko Says Kiev Still Buying Gas From Russia, Not EU

Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister of Ukraine and the current leader of the opposition Batkivshchyna party, said that Kiev had been deceiving the population by claiming that it buys gas from the European Union, and not from Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister of Ukraine and the current leader of the opposition Batkivshchyna party, said that Kiev had been deceiving the population by claiming that it buys gas from the European Union, and not from Russia.

"You and I should all know that Ukraine has taken gas from the Russian Federation. And everything that has been said that Ukraine does not take gas from the Russian Federation, it was all a big criminal deception. We have to know that gas from Europe, in the volumes which Ukraine has needed it, cannot be supplied because it is physically absent there," Tymoshenko said on the air of the Ukrainian tv channel Nash.

According to her, Kiev created a technical pipeline bridge in order to demonstrate that gas comes from the EU, but in fact it was supplied from Russia by transporting around.

"Since 2014, there was a huge deception of the country, when everyone who was in power came out and talked about the gas coming from Europe," Tymoshenko added.

Ukraine stopped buying gas from Russia in November 2015. Instead, Kiev has been pumping fuel purchased from the EU into storage facilities. The Ukrainian authorities have stated that they do not plan to resume direct gas supplies from Russia.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated amid the situation in Donbas, following what Russia believes was a coup d'état in Ukraine in February 2014. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the internal affairs. In January 2015, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a statement in which Russia was called "an aggressor country." Russia denies the accusations of the Ukrainian side and calls them unacceptable. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis.

