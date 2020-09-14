Ukraine, which has completely switched the so-called virtual reverse Russian gas deliveries, is unlikely to systematically purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, Dmitry Marinchenko, a senior director in Fitch Ratings' Natural Resources and Commodities team, told Sputnik on Monday, adding that one-time purchases of LNG are possible instead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Ukraine, which has completely switched the so-called virtual reverse Russian gas deliveries, is unlikely to systematically purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, Dmitry Marinchenko, a senior director in Fitch Ratings' Natural Resources and Commodities team, told Sputnik on Monday, adding that one-time purchases of LNG are possible instead.

Since 2015, Kiev has not directly purchased Russian gas and actually bought it from Europe. By early September, it had completely switched to virtual gas supplies, which imply that the EU-bound Russian gas is siphoned at Ukraine's EU border by consent of the initial buyer. At the same time, Ukraine sought to purchase the US LNG, however, no substantial deals have been reached on the matter.

"In Europe, the US gas successfully competes with the Russian one, despite the difference in costs � in Europe it is also sold at spot prices. But Ukraine does not have the infrastructure to buy LNG directly, this will make it more expensive compared to a virtual reverse. Some one-time deals are possible, but Ukraine is unlikely to systematically purchase liquefied gas from the United States," Marinchenko said.

According to the expert, direct purchases of gas from Russia could be an even more profitable option for Ukraine, since, in the case of a virtual reverse flow, traders receive some margin for mediation. On the other hand, the gas market is now oversupplied, and it cannot be ruled out that Ukraine's Naftogaz energy company is managing to buy gas at a lower price than Russian energy giant Gazprom would be willing to offer it.

"Now, after the conclusion of the transit agreement, relations between Gazprom and Naftogaz are generally constructive, it cannot be ruled out that the parties will eventually switch to direct purchases, but this may be hindered by political considerations: the topic of gas supplies in Ukraine remains highly politicized," the analyst added.

In late December, Russia and Ukraine signed a package of documents ensuring the transit of Russian gas via the Ukrainian territory starting from January 1. According to the contract, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters per year in the next four years. The new agreements between Kiev and Moscow pave the way for the direct purchase of Russian gas by Ukraine.