ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on discovering a natural gas field in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidential administration said on Saturday.

On Friday, Erdogan announced that the country's Fatih drilling ship found a natural gas field in the Black Sea with an estimated 320 billion cubic meters of reserves.

"Our president held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the talks, they discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as regional developments. Zelenskyy congratulated our president on the discovery of a natural oil field in the Black Sea and wished this to benefit the Turkish people," the administration said in a statement.

According to Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, the approximate value of the large gas reserve in the Black Sea is $65 billion.