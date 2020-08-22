UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Congratulates Turkish Leader On Finding Gas Field In Black Sea- Ankara

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Congratulates Turkish Leader on Finding Gas Field in Black Sea- Ankara

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on discovering a natural gas field in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidential administration said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on discovering a natural gas field in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidential administration said on Saturday.

On Friday, Erdogan announced that the country's Fatih drilling ship found a natural gas field in the Black Sea with an estimated 320 billion cubic meters of reserves.

"Our president held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the talks, they discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as regional developments. Zelenskyy congratulated our president on the discovery of a natural oil field in the Black Sea and wished this to benefit the Turkish people," the administration said in a statement.

According to Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, the approximate value of the large gas reserve in the Black Sea is $65 billion.

