KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Senators Ronald Johnson and Christopher Murphy and discussed liquefied natural gas supplies (LNG) from the United States with the lawmakers, the presidential administration has said.

"The parties discussed cooperation in the field of energy security, in particular, the importance of diversifying energy supplies to Ukraine by arranging their delivery from the United States. The interlocutors positively noted the Memorandum signed between Ukraine, Poland and the United States on the supply of American liquefied gas," the statement published on the presidential administration website late on Thursday read.

According to the statement, during the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the United States for its policies countering the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project, which was supposed to bring Russian gas to Europe bypassing Ukraine.

The president also said he hoped US lawmakers would introduce sanctions against companies involved in the project.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy told the congressmen he planned to continue pursuing security and defense reforms in line with NATO standards.

In late August, Poland, Ukraine and the United States signed a deal to boost cooperation and energy security via supplying US LNG to the region. Many believe that the United States has been opposing Nord Stream 2 in a bid to squeeze Russian gas from the market and substitute it with its LNG supplies.

While the countries opposing the Russia-led international pipeline project call it a political one, Moscow insists that Nord Stream 2 is only a commercial project.