Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signals Intent To Propose New National Bank Chief Candidate This Week

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signals Intent to Propose New National Bank Chief Candidate This Week

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, has said that he will propose a candidate for the vacant post as governor of Ukraine's central bank by the end of the week, according to a press release published on the presidential website on Tuesday.

"The president noted that he had meetings with representatives of commercial and state banks and formed a shortlist of candidates for the position as governor of the National Bank ... He gave his assurances that he would president his candidacy for the chairmanship of the National Bank of Ukraine to parliament by the end of the week," the press release read.

Yakiv Smolii, the former governor of Ukraine's central bank, handed in his resignation on July 1, citing the systematic political pressure placed on the financial institution. Smolii added that government interference was making his position untenable.

During his conversation with Georgieva, Zelenskyy committed to allowing the country's central bank to operate independently, according to the press release.

In June, the IMF approved an 18-month stand-by agreement that will give Kiev access to $5 billion in funds. The National Bank of Ukraine said that it had received $2.1 billion of these funds on June 12.

