Ukrainian Activists Ask Zelenskyy to Turn US Dollar Into National Currency - Petition

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Ukrainian activists are asking President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a currency reform, replacing the hryvnia with the US dollar as the national currency, an online petition, published on the Ukrainian presidential website, said.

"Amid volatility of the Ukrainian national currency, we are asking to hold a currency reform, replacing the national Ukrainian currency - hryvnia - with a more stable one - US dollar - with the recount of prices, tariffs, wages, scholarships, pensions, funds deposits in accounts of firms and organizations as well as citizens' bank deposits," the petition said.

The petition was registered on Wednesday and has already been signed by more than 110 people.

In order to be considered by the president, any petition should gather at least 25,000 signatures within 90 days.

The hryvnia's exchange rate has significantly decreased since 2014, when the country faced a revolution that toppled former President Viktor Yanukovych - from $0.12 per hryvnia to $0.04.

Because of highly volatile exchange rates, a number of countries abandoned their national currencies, replacing them with the US dollar. The list of the countries includes East Timor, El Salvador, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Panama, Zimbabwe, Turks and Caicos among others.

