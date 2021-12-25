Ukrainian Cabinet to Support Food Manufacturers Amid Rising Gas Prices

The Ukrainian government will develop a mechanism to support manufacturers of cheap bread varieties and other staples to contain food prices as natural gas costs in Europe keep mounting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Ukrainian government will develop a mechanism to support manufacturers of cheap bread varieties and other staples to contain food prices as natural gas costs in Europe keep mounting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

"As for the situation faced by some manufacturers in Ukraine, including those producing the most common varieties of bread and other food products, we understand these challenges related to natural gas prices growing at an abnormal rate. On the instruction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the government is working out mechanisms to support Ukrainian bakeries and Ukrainian manufacturers of staple food," Shmyhal told a briefing.

The cabinet will consider direct subsidies or special prices for manufacturers of staple food.

The government will unveil its proposals in the coming days, and is currently engaged in consultations with businesses to assess their needs.

On Tuesday, the price of European gas futures topped $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters, marking a new all-time high. In the next few days, the gas futures price suffered some losses. On Friday, the price of January futures dropped below $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.