Ukrainian City Of Kharkiv Hit By Series Of Explosions - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Ukrainian City of Kharkiv Hit by Series of Explosions - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Two series of explosions occurred in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv within five minutes on Tuesday morning, targeting a local industrial facility, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"Kharkov is under fire.

There have been two series of explosions in the city within five minutes. According to preliminary information, the area of one of the city's industrial facilities is under attack," Terekhov said on Telegram.

Air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine earlier in the day.

