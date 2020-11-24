UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Company To Set Up Landfill Degassing Plant In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A leading Ukrainian company, specialising in implementation of renewable energy projects and municipal solid waste (MSW) management, will design and develop first of its kind 'Landfill Degassing' project in Punjab.

A delegation from Clear Energy Group of Companies – a leading player in energy sector of Ukraine, visited Punjab board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) on Tuesday to discuss potential of renewable energy in Punjab, while representatives from Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) also attended the meeting.

Director Facilitation PBIT Dr Suhail Saleem received Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Clear Energy Serhii Savchuk and International Business Manager Kotliarov Evgenii and briefed them regarding the potential of renewable energy available in Punjab. He apprised the delegation about the working of PBIT, LWMC and PPDB and the ways these organizations can help in company's plan to establish a plant in Punjab.

Serhii Savchuk said that Clear Energy is expert in the field of waste management, it intends to design and develop first of its kind "Landfill Degassing" project in Pakistan.

The waste collection from district Lahore leads the total waste collection from Punjab and the company is in process of developing a business plan to submit an unsolicited bid.

It was highlighted that waste in Punjab is on average 60 per cent organic which is suitable for biogas power plant, landfill degassing. Whereas Pakistan produces on average 30m waste tons/year. Dr Salman Haider and Amir from Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) joined the meeting through video link and gave a comprehensive information on the potential of waste to energy projects in Punjab and the mode of investment suitable for the company.

Ukrainian delegation said that cooperation in energy affairs between Pakistan and Ukraine will assist Pakistan in modernising its energy sector, making it energy efficient, renewables expansion and integration and the reduction of CO2 emissions in the long-term.

The Ukrainian company is in process of developing a business plan to submit an unsolicited bid. PBIT will provide one-window facilitation to the company for connecting them with other relevant government departments.

Pakistan Lahore Business Ukraine Punjab Company From Government

