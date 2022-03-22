Ukrainian Economy Likely to Shrink by One Third Due to Conflict Escalation - IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ukrainian economy will likely shrink by one third of what it was before the current conflict escalation, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Ukrainian economy will likely shrink by one third of what it was before the current conflict escalation, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"The devastation of Ukraine's economy breaks my heart. We are likely to see shrinkage that could be a third of what it was before the war," Georgieva said during a virtual conversation.