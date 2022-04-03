UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Economy Ministry Says Exports Halved In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy estimates that exports halved in March and imports shrank more than three times amid the Russian military operation.

"In March 2022, export of Ukrainian goods shrank by half, while import - more than three times.

Imports of metals and agricultural goods were hit the most," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine sold 5.97 million tonnes of goods worth $2.7 billion last month, down from 13.1 million tonnes worth $5.3 billion in February.

Imports went down from 5 million tonnes worth $5.9 billion to 1.6 million tonnes worth $1.8 billion in a month. The main imported commodities were coal, gas, oil and oil products.

