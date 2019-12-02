UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Energy Minister Expects To Start Gas Transit, Delivery Talks With Russia Soon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:57 PM

Ukrainian Energy Minister Expects to Start Gas Transit, Delivery Talks With Russia Soon

Kiev expects to move from technical consultations with Moscow to discussing gas transit and supply soon, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Kiev expects to move from technical consultations with Moscow to discussing gas transit and supply soon, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday.

"The two sides are holding technical consultations and will soon move to the important aspects of agreeing the deal on transport and conditions of supply [of gas] to Ukraine with arbitration compensation," the minister said at a briefing aired by NASH broadcaster.

According to Orzhel, Russia has raised the issue of supplying Ukraine with gas.

"We maintain that relevant commitments have been registered at arbitration level, and if it is linked to deliveries, we will accept deliveries related directly to compensation of these debts," the minister said.

Orzhel added that Kiev was coordinating on size and timing of deliveries with the European Union.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Kiev Gas From

Recent Stories

UVAS 17th Annual Sports Day on 4th December

24 minutes ago

Prof Masood Rabbani gets additional charge of CUVA ..

26 minutes ago

Police still clueless about girl kidnapped from Ka ..

27 minutes ago

Iftikhar Ahmad Khan appointed as DEO Secondary Edu ..

4 minutes ago

Miandad wants PCB to utilize expertise of Sadiq, Z ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab govt determined to make every citizen compu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.