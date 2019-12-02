Ukrainian Energy Minister Expects to Start Gas Transit, Delivery Talks With Russia Soon

Kiev expects to move from technical consultations with Moscow to discussing gas transit and supply soon, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Kiev expects to move from technical consultations with Moscow to discussing gas transit and supply soon, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel said Monday.

"The two sides are holding technical consultations and will soon move to the important aspects of agreeing the deal on transport and conditions of supply [of gas] to Ukraine with arbitration compensation," the minister said at a briefing aired by NASH broadcaster.

According to Orzhel, Russia has raised the issue of supplying Ukraine with gas.

"We maintain that relevant commitments have been registered at arbitration level, and if it is linked to deliveries, we will accept deliveries related directly to compensation of these debts," the minister said.

Orzhel added that Kiev was coordinating on size and timing of deliveries with the European Union.