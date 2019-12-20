Ukrainian Energy Minister Orzhel Optimistic Ahead of Gas Talks With Russia in Minsk

Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel was optimistic ahead of the gas talks with Russia, as he said on Friday that there was always hope for reaching agreement

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel was optimistic ahead of the gas talks with Russia, as he said on Friday that there was always hope for reaching agreement.

The high-level negotiations will be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk later in the day.

"There is always hope," Orzhel told reporters upon his arrival in Minsk, when asked about his expectations from the meeting.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic announced on Thursday that Russia, Ukraine and the European Union had reached a principled agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine after the expiration of the current contract, at their consultations in Berlin. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said after the talks that Moscow and Kiev had prepared a draft gas transit protocol, expressing hope for reaching a final agreement soon.