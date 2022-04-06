Ukrainian Envoy asks business community for humanitarian aid for war affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Ukraine in Pakistan Vitalii Zaianchkovskyi on Wednesday appreciated the humanitarian aid provided by Pakistan to Ukraine and thanked for this kind gesture.

The Ambassador visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed matters of mutual interest with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI. Vadym Muraviov, Second Secretary for Economic Issues also accompanied him during his visit to ICCI.

Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President, Mian Shaukat Masud former President ICCI, Muhammad Saeed Khan and Ali Akram Khan Executive Members ICCI were also present at the occasion The Ukrainian envoy said that his country was a reliable partner of Pakistan in energy and food security fields, but the ongoing war has caused significant downfall in business and economic activities besides creating lot of humanitarian issues.

He briefed the business community about the damages caused by the current war in Ukraine to infrastructure and civilian losses.

He appealed that the business community should come forward to provide humanitarian aid for the war-affected civilian population of Ukraine including food items and medicines.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the business community always wanted peace, which was the basic requirement for promoting business and investment activities in any country and emphasized that the world community should play role for establishing peace in Ukraine so that business and economic activities could flourish that would reduce miseries of people and improve their living standards.

He assured that the business community would fully support all efforts aimed at ending war and restoring peace in Ukraine.

Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Mian Shaukat Masud former President ICCI and others also spoke at the occasion at the occasion and said that the business community was feeling sad over what was happening in Ukraine. They also called for the settlement of Ukraine issue through negotiations as war was not a better solutions of disputes.